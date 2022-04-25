KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film beats Rajinikanth's 2.0 to become 7th highest-grossing Indian film

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Directed by Prashanth Neel and headlined by Yash, KGF Chapter 2 continues its dream run at the box office and with collections of Rs 818.73 crore has become the seventh highest-grossing Indian movie, going past Rajinikanth's 2.0 which had earned Rs 800 crore worldwide.

Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in the 1980s, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest.

On Sunday, April 24, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had tweeted, "#KGF2 with ₹818.73 cr BEATS #2Point0's lifetime gross of ₹800 cr to become the SEVENTH highest grossing Indian movie.".

In another tweet, on Sunday itself, he even listed down the top ten highest-grossing Indian movies list as he wrote, "Top 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies #Dangal #Baahubali2 #RRR* #BajrangiBhaijaan #SecretSuperstar #PK #KGFChapter2 *#2Point0 #Baahubali #Sultan."

The list has five Hindi films namely Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar, PK, and Sultan, while the rest five non-Hindi films namely Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, 2.0, KGF Chapter 2, and Baahubali: The Beginning make up the top ten list.



For the unversed, 2.0, released in 2018, was the sequel to Enthiran (Robot), the blockbuster Tamil science-fiction action film that came out in 2010. Superstar Rajinikanth reprised his role as Dr. Vaseegaran and the humanoid robot Chitti and was also seen as Chitti 3.0 whereas Akshay Kumar played the antagonist named Pakshi Rajan in the Shankar directorial.

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.