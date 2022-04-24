KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer becomes FIRST sandalwood movie to cross Rs 75 crore mark in Tamil Nadu

File Photo

With its enormous pan-India triumph, KGF Chapter 2 has taken the box office by storm. And, thanks to all of the fans who appreciated the picture, it appears that the KGF obsession will last a long time. KGF Chapter 2 has been shattering one record after another in India's Hindi and regional markets, while the film has raked in the cash at the box office around the world.

The film has now surpassed the Rs 75 crore mark, making it the first sandalwood film to do so in Tamil Nadu.

Confirming this, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 TN Box Office CROSSES ₹75 cr milestone mark. Week 1 - ₹ 59.84 c Week Day 1 - ₹ 4.20 cr Day 2 - ₹ 4.57 cr Day 3 - ₹ 7.81 cr Total - ₹ 76.42 cr FIRST ever Sandalwood movie to achieve this HUMONGOUS feat.”



The movie had yesterday become the first Sandalwood film to surpass a Kollywood film at the Tamil Nadu box office while both films were released at the same time.

Revealing details, Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “HISTORY created at TN Box Office. #KGFChapter2 with ₹64.04 cr in 8 days BEATS #BeastMovie [₹61.17 cr] 9 days run. For the first time a Sandalwood movie has gone past Kollywood movie while running together in TN BO.”



About the film's success, Prashanth Neel told PTI in an interview, “When we started with the film, we never thought that it would be this (big) and that we would be here today. We didn't start by trying to make it into a pan-India film or for that matter, in two-parts. We started out as a Kannada movie and eventually thought of splitting it in two parts and taking it outside. The credit should go to the producer and Yash. For me, the idea was to connect with people with the mother-son story."