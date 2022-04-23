KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash’s film set to earn Rs 800 crore

File Photo

In its first eight days, KGF Chapter 2 has raked in nearly Rs 750 crore at the global box office. The film's tremendous success is evidenced by the fact that it grossed a respectable Rs 30 crore on Thursday, which is usually the worst day for box office revenues. Despite the fact that the film's receipts are expected to be affected by the debut of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey on Friday, trade analysts forecast another strong weekend for the film, which might see it surpass the crucial Rs 1000 crore mark in the coming days. However, it is certain that the film shall cross Rs 800 crore mark this weekend.

Manobala Vijayabalan, a cinema trade analyst, said on Friday evening that KGF Chapter 2 has crossed the 750 crore mark worldwide.



"##KGFChapter2 WW Box Office crosses ₹750 cr milestone mark. Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr; Week 2, Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr. Total - ₹ 750.49 cr. Heading towards a huge weekend," he tweeted.



The Hindi-dubbed version of the film has also been a big hit. KGF 2's Hindi version is expected to gross more than 300 crore at the box office, according to data revealed earlier in the day. Taran Adarsh, a cinema trade analyst, tweeted that the film had become the most successful Hindi film post-pandemic in just eight days, beating The Kashmir Files and RRR (Hindi).



Also released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.