KGF Chapter 2: Prabhas congratulates Yash, Prashanth Neel, entire team for 'blockbuster success'

KGF Chapter 2 has captivated the hearts of the audience across the nation as the Yash starrer actioner has crossed Rs 750 crore mark at the global box office within just eights days of its release on April 14. Even the celebrities can't stop raving about the pan-India flick and after Allu Arjun, Prabhas is the latest to join the bandwagon of KGF.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, April 22, the Baahubali star congratulated the entire team including actors Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and wrote, "Congratulations @thenameisyash, @prashanth_neel, @VKiragandur and the entire team for the blockbuster success of #KGFChapter2! @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7".





This congratulatory message doesn't seem so surprising since Prabhas is starring in Prashanth Neel's next film titled Salaar with Shruti Haasan. In a recent interview with DNA, the Radhe Shyam star was asked if KGF Chapter 2 being declared a blockbuster hit puts pressure on him to deliver a blockbuster with Salaar.

Prabhas then told DNA, "Why? It's good news right! Prashanth Neel delivering a blockbuster -- my director! It's big news, it's a very beautiful news for the whole team. We've already started shooting Salaar, so it's great news that I'm working with one of the biggest directors. It's great news. Why is there any pressure? It's a happy thing!"



Earlier on Friday itself, Pushpa star Allu Arjun too commended the KGF Chapter 2 team on his Twitter account as he tweeted, "Big congratulations to KGF2. Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu . My Respect to all technicians.” He had even added, “A spectacular show by @prashanth_neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience & keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high. #KGF2."

A spectacular show by @prashanth_neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience & keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high. #KGF2 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 22, 2022

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 continues to enjoy a dream run at the box office as the film has already become the eighth highest-grossing Indian movie ever.