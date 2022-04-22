Allu Arjun congratulates KGF Chapter 2 team, hails Yash’s ‘swagger performance’

File Photo

There's no denying that KGF Chapter 2 has captivated the hearts of fans and set the box office on fire. Not just the general, but even celebs have praised the Yash starrer. Allu Arjun has joined the list of those who have praised the film. The Pushpa actor took to Twitter to congratulate the KGF Chapter 2 team and to praise each of the performers individually.



He wrote, “Big congratulations to KGF2 . Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu . My Respect to all technicians.”



He added, “A spectacular show by @prashanth_neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience & keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high. #KGF2."

Meanwhile, Thursday, in a video, Yash narrated an anecdote where he says, "There was a small village which was facing a situation of drought for quite some time so the villagers decided to have a prayer meet and people turned out in large numbers but there was one boy who turned out with an umbrella. Some called it overconfidence but eventually you know what that was - Faith. I am like that little boy who had the faith of witnessing this day. and I am in a situation where thankyou is big enough but still, I would like to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart. On behalf of the entire KGF team, I would like to say that we are very grateful. I hope you are enjoying the film and continue enjoying it. In the end, I would like to say that guys your heart is my territory!"



KGF: Chapter 2 was released nationwide on April 14, 2022, and it has pulled families out of their homes for the first time in a long time. For the first time in years, a film has shifted family dynamics.

It used to be that popular movies drew families and clans together in theatres, but now it's the KGF era that has captured the hearts and minds of moviegoers.