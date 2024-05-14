Twitter
Meet one of richest Indians with Rs 31730 crore net worth, he started his career at pharma firm, now owns...

He is a first-generation entrepreneur and Industrialist based in Ahmedabad.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 14, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

We have heard several stories of billionaires who used to work at a company but later decided to start their businesses. They quit their well-paying jobs to start their firms. Years later, they became billionaires. In this article, we will tell you about one such person who started his career as a Project Engineer in a pharmaceutical company. Today, he is one the richest Indians with a real-time net worth of Rs 31730 crore, as per Forbes. His name is Sandeep Engineer, a first-generation entrepreneur and Industrialist based in Ahmedabad.

Sandeep is the founder, chairman and MD of Astral Limited, whose market cap is Rs 59607 crore as of May 14. It is among India’s fastest-growing building materials companies. He is a chemical engineer who left his job to start his own pharma venture in 1987. After 8 years of business in pharma sector, he decided to diversify and venture into polymer processing.

In 1998, Astral launched CPVC Piping for the first time in India. Formerly called Astral Poly Technik, Astral sales got a boost when Bollywood actor Salman Khan became a brand ambassador. The firm also makes adhesives and sealants. Sandeep's two sons -- Kairav and Saumya -- help her father run the business. Kairav Engineer leads Astral Limited. He is currently serving as the Executive Director at the company. Saumya is the CEO of Astral’s adhesives and paints businesses.

