Prabhas reveals if KGF Chapter 2 success puts him under pressure to deliver in Prashanth Neel's Salaar | Exclusive

File photos of Yash, Prabhas

The OG pan-India star Prabhas has reacted to the news of Yash starrer pan-India film KGF Chapter 2 emerging as a blockbuster. In an exclusive chat with DNA, for the worldwide premiere of his last outing Radhe Shyam (Hindi) which will be telecasted on Zee Cinema on April 24 at 12 noon, directly after its theatrical release, Prabhas spoke about director Prashant Neel's KGF Chapter 2's success and if it puts him under pressure to deliver in his upcoming film Salaar which will be helmed by Neel.

When asked if KGF Chapter 2 being declared a blockbuster hit puts pressure on him to deliver a blockbuster with Salaar that is being directed by Prashanth Neel, Prabhas told DNA, "Why? It's good news right! Prashanth Neel delivering a blockbuster -- my director! It's big news, it's a very beautiful news for the whole team. We've already started shooting Salaar, so it's great news that I'm working with one of the biggest directors. It's great news. Why is there any pressure? It's a happy thing! "

Recently, film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news that the teaser of Salaar will be dropped by the makers next month. On Twitter, he wrote, "SALAAR TEASER NEXT MONTH… #HombaleFilms - the producers of #KGF and #KGF2 - will unveil the teaser of their next PAN-#India film #Salaar - starring #Prabhas - in the last week of May… #Salaar is directed by the Hit Machine #PrashantNeel.."

With KGF Chapter 2 already creating records at the box office, there is already a lot of buzz around Prashant Neel's Salaar starring Prabhas and Shruti Hasan. There were reports that Salaar too might be made in two parts. However, responding to the reports during KGF Chapter 2's promotions in Hyderabad, Prashanth Neel had said, "We have not decided about Salaar releasing in two parts. If we have the plans, we will make an official announcement through a grand event. For now, my focus is on KGF: Chapter 2."

Starring Prabhas, Salaar was officially announced in 2020. It is the first collaboration between Prabhas and KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. The film will mark Prabhas's debut in the Kannada film industry.