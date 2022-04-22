KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer creates history, surpasses Beast's earnings in Tamil Nadu

File Photo

KGF Chapter 2 has grabbed the box office by storm with its massive pan-India success. And it appears that the KGF craze will continue for a long time, due to all the fans who adored the picture. While the picture has raked in the cash at the box office around the world, KGF Chapter 2 has been shattering one record after another in India's Hindi and regional market.

The movie has now become the first Sandalwood film to surpass a Kollywood film at the Tamil Nadu box office while both films were released at the same time.

Revealing details, Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “HISTORY created at TN Box Office. #KGFChapter2 with ₹64.04 cr in 8 days BEATS #BeastMovie [₹61.17 cr] 9 days run. For the first time a Sandalwood movie has gone past Kollywood movie while running together in TN BO.”



Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, tweeted the figures for KGF Chapter 2's Hndi version in India. He wrote, "#KGF2 has RECORD-SMASHING *extended Week 1*... Now HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [post pandemic] in *just 8 days*... BLOCKBUSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr, Thu 13.58 cr. Total: ₹ 268.63 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."



About the film's success, Prashanth Neel told PTI in an interview, “When we started with the film, we never thought that it would be this (big) and that we would be here today. We didn't start by trying to make it into a pan-India film or for that matter, in two-parts. We started out as a Kannada movie and eventually thought of splitting it in two parts and taking it outside. The credit should go to the producer and Yash. For me, the idea was to connect with people with the mother-son story."