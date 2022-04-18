Headlines

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 4: Yash’s film crosses Rs 500 crore mark

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is on a rampage, causing a worldwide tsunami, and there is no sign of it slowing down.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 18, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

And it has happened! In just four days, Yash's film KGF Chapter 2 has surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. 
 

Confirming the news, Manobala Vijaybalan tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office CROSSES ₹500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days. Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr Day 4 - ₹132.13 cr Total - ₹ 551.83 cr #2 at the global box office after fantastic beasts. #Yash #KGF2.”


Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is on a rampage, causing a worldwide tsunami, and there is no sign of it slowing down.

Also read: KGF Chapter 2 star Yash's old video about taking 'Kannada film industry to heights' resurfaces

K.G.F. Chapter 2 has grossed more than $10 million worldwide, with an estimated total of $10.65 million (Rs. 81 crores) as of Saturday . Only a few Indian films have made $10 million in their first weekend overseas. KGF 2 ha done it in just three days, following the lead of Baahubali 2, RRR, Padmaavat, and Dhoom 3.

KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to the Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 1. It is directed by Prashanth Neel. The first section of the story follows an underdog who subsequently becomes a violent gangster, with Yash in the lead.
Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran also star in the sequel.

For the unversed, The Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 has earned Rs 143.64 crores within three days of its release, as informed by the trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He took to his Twitter account and wrote, "#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend... Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID - metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG... Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]... This one's a #BO MONSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz."

About the film's success, Prashanth told PTI in an interview, “When we started with the film, we never thought that it would be this (big) and that we would be here today. We didn't start by trying to make it into a pan-India film or for that matter, in two-parts. We started out as a Kannada movie and eventually thought of splitting it in two parts and taking it outside. The credit should go to the producer and Yash. For me, the idea was to connect with people with the mother-son story."

 

