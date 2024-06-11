Twitter
Entertainment

Meet actor, who worked as clapper boy, got Rs 2500 as first salary, became superstar; now earns Rs 22 crore per film

This actor, who was once insulted on sets, later became a superstar; now earns Rs 22 crore per film.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 08:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actor, who worked as clapper boy, got Rs 2500 as first salary, became superstar; now earns Rs 22 crore per film
Nani's still from Dasara (Image: Instagram)
Many actors who once worked as assistant directors, later became superstars. One such actor, who once worked as a clap director and RJ, later became a superstar. The actor we are talking about got Rs 2500 as his first paycheque, however, it got bounced. He is now one of the highest-paid actors and has given several hits and blockbusters. He is none other than Nani. 

Nani as an undergraduate, got addicted to movies, citing Mani Ratnam as a major influence. He wanted to be a director and got work with producer Anil Kumar Koneru, and Radha Gopalam as a clapper boy, alongside director Bapu. After working on several films, he took a break to work on a script and during this, an RJ friend of his offered him work as RJ and he accepted it and hosted a program named Non-Stop Nani.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

The actor revealed in an interview how he was insulted by a director on set while he was working as an assistant director and said, "When I really felt bad was when a director told me that I’ll never become a director. In front of everyone, he called and said, ‘Mark my words, you will never become a director, you don’t have it in you.’ I felt very bad, extremely bad. Because somebody just saying some bad words is okay but somebody hitting on your dream is very difficult."

He was later noticed by director Mohan Krishna Indraganti, who offered him his first break in the movie Ashta Chamma. The film received positive response and Nani's performance was also appreciated by the audience. After this, there was no looking back for the actor. He went on to star in several hits like Ala Modalaindi, Veppam, and more. In 2012, he worked with SS Rajamouli in the movie Eega, and with this, he became a star.

His next few films like Nenu Local, Middle-Class Abbayi, Ninnu Kori, Devadas, and Jersey among others, made him one of the favorite lover boys in the industry. The actor's recent releases Dasara and Hi Nanna also emerged to be massive box office hits. 

The actor revealed in an interview that he got Rs 2500 as his first Paycheque, however, the cheque was bounced. Now, he has become a superstar and enjoys a huge fan following. According to reports, the actor earns Rs 22 crore per film and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. He has a following of 7.5 million on Instagram. Meanwhile, he will be next seen in the Telugu movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram which also stars J. Suryah and Priyanka Mohan alongside others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 29.

