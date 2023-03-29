Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Nani reveals he drank alcohol during Dasara shoot to get his character's look right: 'Director wanted eyes to look red'

Nani talked about the experience of shooting Dasara in the coal mines and how he drank real alcohol during the shoot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Nani reveals he drank alcohol during Dasara shoot to get his character's look right: 'Director wanted eyes to look red'
Nani in Dasara

Nani’s upcoming action adventure Dasara is set for release this weekend. The film sees the popular Telugu star transform into an action hero, something that he does not do very often. The actor was recently in Delhi to promote the film, where he spoke about the film, the experience of shooting it in coal mines, and more.

Nani is best known for his performance in hits like Jersey, Majnu, and Eega among others. Dasara is his most ambitious movie till now and the grandest in scale as well. Also starring Keerthy Suresh, the film is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela.

While interacting with the media in the national capital, Nani said, “Shooting for this film was really tough as it is made in the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana. There was coal dust and doing the shoot in the midst of that was tough. The dust created congestion in my chest. I couldn`t sleep properly but now when the movie is complete it seems like everything was worth it. During the shoot we used to suffer but after the pack up and after looking at the outcome things seemed perfect. Yes, I must say one thing there was no fun situation at all during the shoot.”

He also shared that to get into the skin of the character at times he drank alcohol. "Whenever the director wanted the eyes to look red, I tried real alcohol," he added.

Dasara is set to be released in theatres on Friday, March 31. The film has taken a strong start with its advance bookings surpassing all of Nani’s previous releases. By Wednesday morning, Dasara had earned Rs 2.72 crore in advance ticket sales for its opening day. While the film is releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, the bulk of the advance booking sales have happened in Telugu. The dubbed versions have contributed under Rs 3 lakh so far.

(With IANS inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCP leader Mohammad Faizal's disqualification from Lok Sabha revoked
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.