KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash film BEATS Thalapathy Vijay's Beast at Kerala box office

kgf chapter 2 box office collection/File photo

KGF Chapter 2 is currently winning at the box office and is considered to be a marvel wonder of its kind. As the film is making headlines for its phenomenal run at the box office, both domestic and worldwide, the latest figures suggest that even at the Kerala box office, where the film wasn't expected to do as well as it is performing, the Yash starrer has collected Rs 28 crore in just 4 days.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast, which was expected to overpower KGF Chapter 2 in the state, has performed below expectations.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Beast minted Rs 9.80 crore at the Kerala box office as compared to Rs 28 crore of KGF Chapter 2 in four days.

READ: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Yash's film enters 200-crore club

"#Kerala BO - 1st Weekend :

1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 28 Crs (4 Days) 2. #Beast - ₹ 9.80 Crs (5 Days)

A state where #KGF2 took everyone by surprise.. Pre-release, this was unimaginable.," Bala tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

#Kerala BO - 1st Weekend :



1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 28 Crs (4 Days)



2. #Beast - ₹ 9.80 Crs (5 Days)



A state where #KGF2 took everyone by surprise.. Pre-release, this was unimaginable.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, continuing to dominate the Hindi box office apart from the global box office, early estimates suggest that Yash starrer (Hindi version) minted a minimum of Rs 25 crores on Monday alone. If the final figure matches with the estimates, it would mean that KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi version) has entered the glorious 200-crore club within 5 days of its release.

Early Estimates for #KGFChapter2 Hindi in India is around ₹ 25 Crs Nett.. Very good hold! April 19, 2022

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few.