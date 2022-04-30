KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer zooms past Rs 1000 crore mark

File Photo

KGF Chapter 2 has done it yet again! The Yash starrer has reached the Rs 1000 crore club after two weeks, much to the delight of fans.

Confirming the news, Trade analyst Himesh Mankand wrote, “It's 1000 not out! #KGFChapter2 zooms past the Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office. #Yash starrer becomes the fourth Indian film after #Dangal, #Bahubali2, and #RRR to attain this feat. First ever film of Kannada origin to clock four digit number. HISTORIC INDEED”



It's 1000 not out! #KGFChapter2 zooms past the Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office. #Yash starrer becomes the fourth Indian film after #Dangal, #Bahubali2, and #RRR to attain this feat. First ever film of Kannada origin to clock four digit number. HISTORIC INDEED — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) April 29, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs. 203 crores in its second week at the Indian box office, bringing its total earnings to Rs. 826 crores. The drop from last week's Friday-Thursday period is only 60%, which is an excellent hold considering the volume of business it handles.

Since its release, KGF Chapter 2 has become the first film in India to reach a century daily for four days in a row. It also had the highest opening day, opening weekend, and opening week of any Hindi film, making it the fastest film in Hindi history to surpass the Rs 250 crore nett milestone. After RRR and Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel came in third on the list of films with the highest opening in India.

In India, KGF Chapter 2 surpassed the lifetime collections of Tiger Zinda Hai, PK, and Sanju to become the third-highest grossing Hindi film. Tiger Zinda Hai, PK, and Sanju had gross collections of Rs 339.16 crore, Rs 340.80 crore, and Rs 342.53 crore, respectively.



Also read: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Hindi version set to cross Rs 350 crore mark

Speaking about the possibility of a sequel, Yash told Variety, "Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth." He added, "There are a lot of things which we couldn't do in Chapter 2. So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-ass scenes are there. But it's just an idea. And we've just left it there right now."