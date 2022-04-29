KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Hindi version set to cross Rs 350 crore mark

File Photo

Despite new releases, KGF Chapter 2 shows no signs of slowing down. It remains the most popular film among moviegoers.

KGF Chapter 2 has grabbed the box office by storm with its massive pan-India success. And, due to all of the admirers who reacted positively to the picture, it appears that the KGF craze will continue for a long time. KGF Chapter 2 has been breaking records in India's Hindi and regional markets, while the picture has made money at the box office all over the world.

The Hindi version of the film has collected Rs 345.81 crore. Confirming this Taran Adarsh wrote, “#KGF2 is now ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER... EXCELLENT Week 2, collects ₹ 75 cr+, TERRIFIC... Will cross ₹ 350 cr today [third Fri]... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 5.68 cr. Total: ₹ 348.81 cr. #India biz. #Hindi”

#KGF2 is now ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER... EXCELLENT Week 2, collects ₹ 75 cr+, TERRIFIC... Will cross ₹ 350 cr today [third Fri]... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 5.68 cr. Total: ₹ 348.81 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/QGkOxT6723 April 29, 2022

For the unversed, The Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 has earned Rs 143.64 crores within three days of its release, as informed by the trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He took to his Twitter account and wrote, "#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend... Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID - metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG... Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]... This one's a #BO MONSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz."



Also read: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film beats Rajinikanth's 2.0 to become 7th highest-grossing Indian film

About the film's success, Prashanth told PTI in an interview, “When we started with the film, we never thought that it would be this (big) and that we would be here today. We didn't start by trying to make it into a pan-India film or for that matter, in two-parts. We started out as a Kannada movie and eventually thought of splitting it in two parts and taking it outside. The credit should go to the producer and Yash. For me, the idea was to connect with people with the mother-son story."