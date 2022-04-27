KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Yash's film inches closer to Rs 350 crore mark, check day-wise earnings

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Hindi/File photo

That KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) would do well at the box office considering the response to its teaser and trailer was expected. But the fact that the Yash starrer would set new benchmarks and break multiple records both at the domestic and worldwide box office, was unfathomable. Crushing all its competitors, even the recently released Jersey, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has emerged as the box office monster that the makers are claiming it to be.

While the first week was phenomenal for KGF Chapter 2, even in the second week of its run at the box office, Yash's film seems to have a strong grip.

Dishing out the day-wise details of the box office collections of week 2 so far, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter that the film is inching close to the Rs 350 crore mark. He revealed that Yash's film had minted Rs 336.88 crore in the Hindi market in India. Giving out the details, Taran tweeted, "#KGF2 maintains a strong grip on weekdays... Has chances of crossing #Dangal, *IF* it continues to score in *Week 3*/#Eid, when two prominent titles arrive... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr. Total: ₹ 336.88 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

Earlier, giving the day-wise earning figures of week 1, Taran had tweeted, "#KGF2 has RECORD-SMASHING *extended Week 1*... Now HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [post pandemic] in *just 8 days*... BLOCKBUSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr, Thu 13.58 cr. Total: ₹ 268.63 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

#KGF2 maintains a strong grip on weekdays... Has chances of crossing #Dangal, *IF* it continues to score in *Week 3*/#Eid, when two prominent titles arrive... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr. Total: ₹ 336.88 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/vDYJUgIlGL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2022

#KGF2 has RECORD-SMASHING *extended Week 1*... Now HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [post pandemic] in *just 8 days*... BLOCKBUSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr, Thu 13.58 cr. Total: ₹ 268.63 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/BJaAlVcafY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2022



Meanwhile, globally, the pan-India action flick has collected Rs 907.30 crore within twelve days of its release on April 14 and with its flourishing run, is all set to cross the milestone of Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office.

Recently, while speaking with Variety, in an interview Yash spoke about the possibility of KGF Chapter 3 after the massive worldwide success of KGF Chaoter 2. "Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth," Yash told the publication. He added, "There are a lot of things which we couldn't do in Chapter 2. So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-ass scenes are there. But it's just an idea. And we've just left it there right now."

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.