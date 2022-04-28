KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer is 3rd highest-grossing Hindi film after Baahubali 2, Dangal

KGF Chapter 2 box collection/File photo

KGF Chapter 2 has been smashing all records at the box office, both domestic and worldwide. The film has been received with love and warmth in the Hindi belt like no other movie before. In the Hindi belt, surprisingly, the film has been doing phenomenally well at the box office, breaking multiple records and setting new benchmarks. KGF Chapter 2 became the first film to hit a century daily for 4 consecutive days across India since the opening day. It also claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt only to become the fastest film to breach the Rs 250 crore nett mark at the Hindi box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 claimed the third spot on the list of films with the highest opening pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2.

And now, the Yash starrer film -- KGF Chapter 2, has become the third-highest grossing Hindi film surpassing the lifetime collections of Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Sanju in India. The lifetime collections of Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Sanjau are as follows -- Rs 339.16 crore, Rs 340.80 crore and Rs 342.53 crore, respectively.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF Chapter 2 has managed to beat all these three films to claim the third spot on the list of the highest-grossing Hindi films. On the list, KGF Chapter 2 is behind only Baahubali 2 (Rs 510.99 crore) and Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore).

"#KGF2 crosses #TigerZindaHai, #PK and #Sanju *lifetime biz*... NOW, 3RD HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 343.13 cr. #India biz. #Hindi," Taran wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Variety, Rocking Star Yash spoke about KGF Chapter's success, spilled the beans on the sequel -- KGF Chapter 3 (KGF 3), and shed light on the "potential of Indian cinema going international and the world looking to India."

Speaking about the possibility of a sequel, Yash told Variety, "Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth." He added, "There are a lot of things which we couldn't do in Chapter 2. So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-ass scenes are there. But it's just an idea. And we've just left it there right now."

Elaborating on why a KGF that was never meant to be in two parts, eventually became a two-part movie, and how it was a gamble that the makers had to take, the report in Variety states that director Prashanth Neel decided to split the film in two because "he felt that some scenes were being rushed" and the emotional aspect needed expanding" in order to win the Indian audience.

The best portions were in the second half, which is Chapter 2. So I was worried about Chapter 1 – if that had not worked, we would never make Chapter 2. That was the gamble we had to take,” said Yash while speaking to the publication.

Speaking about the potential of Indian cinema going international and the world looking to India, Yash said that he is aware of the fact they (world) has a "lot of technology and budgets", however, he mentioned, "but sometimes it's not just about that, it's about the content".

He further said that the world audience "wants to see different things, they also want to see other cultures, they want to see our heroes."

"The kind of market we have got here in India now, that is definitely something everybody wants to capture. And we have another market outside that is untapped,” he added. "If the product is good and the people accept it, then you get these numbers. So the world is our territory," Yash concluded.