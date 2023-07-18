Headlines

Bollywood

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together in Portugal, photo goes viral

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's romantic pictures from the European nation stormed the internet last week.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been tight-lipped about reports of their relationship in the past few months. The actors' dating rumours sparked again last week when their photos from Portugal stormed the internet after they shared pictures and videos from the Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain.

Now, another picture is going viral on the internet in which the actors are seen staring into each others' eyes at a restaurant in Portugal. The photo has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. Some netizens defended the actors over this leaked photo as they wrote, "Breaching someone’s privacy!! This is so wrong !! Unless they make an appearance, that gives public permission to click, it’s wrong to click them in a moment."

Aditya and Ananya's relationship rumours have been brewing since Koffee With Karan 7 last year when the actress admitted that she finds the actor 'hot'. Since then, the rumoured couple has posed together multiple times at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding reception, and other events.

Meanwhile, on the work front, The Night Manager actor will be seen next in Metro...In Dino. The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal, and will release in cinemas on March 29 next year. Directed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film seems to be on similar lines to his previous film Life...In A Metro released in 2007.

On the other hand, the Student of the Year 2 actress will be seen next in the comedy Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The spiritual sequel to the 2019 film of the same name, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial also features Paresh Rawal and Annu Kapoor and is slated to release in cinemas on August 25.

