Aditya Roy Kapur's rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday reviews his debut OTT show The Night Manager, actor reacts

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's relationship rumours have been brewing since Koffee With Karan 7 last year when the actress admitted that she finds the actor 'hot'. Since then, the rumoured couple has posed together multiple times including at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash and most recently at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding reception.

Aditya has made his OTT debut with the spy thriller show The Night Manager in which he plays Shaan Sengupta, the night manager at a luxurious hotel whose life changes when a dreaded arms dealer Shailendra Rungta, essayed by Anil Kapoor, enters his life. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, and Saswata Chatterjee also play pivotal roles. The Disney+ Hotstar show has been released on the streaming platform on Friday, February 17.

On Wednesday night, i.e. February 15, the makers hosted a special screening of The Night Manager in Mumbai, which was even attended by Ananya Panday. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared her review of the show as she wrote, "So bingeeeeeey! Just can’t get enough of #TheNightManager", and added a star-struck and a clapping emoji. Aditya reshared her Story and wrote, "Thank you Ananyaaa" with a red heart emoji.





For the unversed, the show is officially adapted from the popular 2016 BBC series of the same name, which in itself is based on John le Carré's 1993 novel with the same title. In the original show, Tom Hiddleston played Jonathan Pine, the night manager and Hugh Laurie essayed the arms dealer Richard Onslow Roper.

Though the multiple-award-winning BBC series had six episodes, its Indian adaptation has stretched it out to eight, with only four episodes released yet. The Night Manager Part 2 The Conclusion is slated to release on the same OTT giant in June 2023. The exact date for the same hasn't been announced yet.



