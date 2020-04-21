Rohit Shetty provides eight hotels with meals for Mumbai Police during coronavirus duty

In a humanitarian gesture, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has aided eight hotels for the officers of the Mumbai Police who are all working amid the coronavirus pandemic. Reports state that the cops will also be served breakfast and dinner at these hotels.

The Mumbai Police shared the news on Twitter and thanked him. They tweeted, "#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner. We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe."

Rohit has a strong and long relationship with the police and has made a lot of movies around their life including Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and yet-to-release Sooryavanshi. In an Instagram post earlier this year, he had also joked, "Sometimes I get confused whether I work for The Hindi Film Industry or The Police."

For the uninformed, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, was set to hit the theatres last month. However, its release has been indefinitely postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. In addition to the hotels, Rohit has also extended his support to the daily wage workers of the film and television industries, whose livelihoods have taken a hit due to the lockdown. For their relief, he contributed Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).