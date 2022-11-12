Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ranveer Singh performs Gully Boy rap as he gets honoured with Marrakech's Etoile d'Or trophy

Ranveer Singh impressed the audience with his impromptu performance, and he acknowledge their love in his award acceptance speech.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Ranveer Singh performs Gully Boy rap as he gets honoured with Marrakech's Etoile d'Or trophy
Ranveer Singh

On the opening night of the Marrakech International Film Festival, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh took centre stage to dance and perform an impromptu rap number from Gully Boy as he received the Etoile d`Or award. According to Variety, during the festival`s opening ceremony, Ranveer performed one of his characteristic energy dances.

As per the report of ANI, Singh was presented with Marrakech's Etoile d'Or trophy, he said, "This is the darkest period. When I look at the world around me, I see all sorts of pain and suffering. I feel that in my capacity as an entertainer, the best thing I can do is lighten people`s burden," reported Variety. Following the opening ceremony performance, he moved to Marrakech`s famous Jemaa El Fna Square where Ranveer`s Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film Bajirao Mastani was screened. 

Watch the video

There he treated the crowd to a rendition of a rap number from Gully Boy and once again danced. "You put me on a stage and give me a mike, and I feel compelled to sing you a song, or do you a dance, or show you a movie, or tell you a story," he said, as per Variety. The Marrakech International Film Festival has previously honoured Indian stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and in 2012, it ran a special sidebar to mark 100 years of Indian cinema. 

This year the festival marks its first edition since 2019 and will run from November 11 to 19. It was revealed by ceremony host Nabila Kilani that owing to "difficult circumstances" jury members Danish director Susanne Bier and Guatemalan-born U.S. actor-producer Oscar Isaac could not attend, according to Variety. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus which is scheduled for December release. Followed by Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan: Characters from Kalki's novel portrayed by Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha in historical epic
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Brahmastra box office: Ranbir-Alia starrer is 7th Bollywood film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in opening weekend
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 511 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.