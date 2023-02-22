Ranbir Kapoor reportedly finalised to play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic, fans not pleased: 'Couldn't get Bengali actor?'

Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic

If certain reports are to be believed, then Ranbir Kapoor is set to star in another biopic. Having delivered a hit with Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju, the actor has reportedly been finalised to play former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. However, many fans are not exactly happy with the news.

There had been reports about the script of the film being finalised for months but there was no certainty about the lead. While rumours had been swirling that Ranbir had been approached for the role, reports had claimed he had not accepted the offer. News portal RevSportz reported on Wednesday that “it is now almost finalized that Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Sourav Ganguly in his biopic.”

The report added that the actor will soon visit Kolkata to go to Ganguly’s house, his club as well as the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium as part of preparations for the role. “The actor will come soon to Kolkata to visit Eden Gardens, his house, Barisha club , Mohun Bagan etc. More details to follow,” read a tweet from the portal.

However, fans of both the actor and the cricketer are not too pleased with the news. A tweet from a Ganguly fan read, “Why Ranbir? They couldn’t find a Bengali actor to play dada?” Another added, “This is bad casting.” On the other hands, fans of the actor were not too pleased either. “Ranbir should not do so many biopics,” tweeted one fan. Another tweet read, “Please Ranbir do not do this!”

Some fans did appear pleased as some tweets called this the ‘perfect casting’ and said the film was a ‘sureshot blockbuster’. Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the best captains of the Indian cricket team, leading the team to a World Cup final and several memorable wins. A left-hand batter, he played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India in a 16-year international career, emerging as one of the best openers of his generation. Post-retirement, he served as the President of the Indian cricket board – BCCI – from 2019-22.