Headlines

'Us thappad ki goonj...': Ranbir Kapoor recalls when he got 'the beating of a life' from his school principal

LIC scheme: Invest Rs 45 per day in this policy and get up to Rs 25 lakh, here's how

When Shah Rukh Khan said he 'never thought' Gauri Khan would be a good mother: 'She doesn’t come across as...'

This Bollywood actor was Aamir Khan's co-star, quit acting to found Rs 110 crore company; net worth is…

ISRO to conduct first test flight for Gaganyaan mission on October 21

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Us thappad ki goonj...': Ranbir Kapoor recalls when he got 'the beating of a life' from his school principal

LIC scheme: Invest Rs 45 per day in this policy and get up to Rs 25 lakh, here's how

When Shah Rukh Khan said he 'never thought' Gauri Khan would be a good mother: 'She doesn’t come across as...'

Rohit Sharma's superfood-rich diet for weight loss

Thyroid: 5 drinks to improve thyroid function

AI reimagines Friends characters as Middle Eastern people

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

'Us thappad ki goonj...': Ranbir Kapoor recalls when he got 'the beating of a life' from his school principal

When Shah Rukh Khan said he 'never thought' Gauri Khan would be a good mother: 'She doesn’t come across as...'

Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant, accuses her of tarnishing her image

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Us thappad ki goonj...': Ranbir Kapoor recalls when he got 'the beating of a life' from his school principal

Ranbir Kapoor went down the memory lane and recalled being 'whacked' by his school principal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor has recently been made the brand ambassador of the stationery brand Hauser Pens, which is a originally a German brand. In a recent conversation uploaded on the Hauser Pens' YouTube channel, the Rockstar actor went down the memory lane and recalled his school days, particularly an incident when he was 'whacked' by his school principal.

Kapoor said, "I think I was a great copier so I never got caught copying but I remember this one instance that I was in the seventh grade or eighth grade where I was crawling out of my class while the class was going on and while I was crawling the principle came and stood in front of me and I got the beating of my life, like he really whacked me and I still remember like us thappad ki goonj mere kaano mein abhi bhi sunayi deti hai. I still remember that moment. (The echo of that slap still resounds in my ears)."

Also talking about how his love for football began during his teenage years, Ranbir shared, "My true calling was football. So, when I was selected for the football team, I was in the sixth grade and I remember that in our competition I scored a goal, and on the back page of The Times of India, all the interschool scorers’ names used to come. So the first time my name came in the newspaper it was because I scored a goal and I remember my mum had cut the newspaper and she still has it. I think it was one of the biggest moments I still cherish."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama Animal. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, the film releases in cinemas on December 1 and will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur.

READ | Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is 'fire', Animal song is 'instant chartbuster', say netizens

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lunar eclipse 2023 in October: Date, time, visibility in India, more here

Navratri 2023: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages to share with your family, friends happy navratri

Who is Speed, the American YouTuber cheering for India ahead of Ind vs Pak cricket clash

Shubman Gill chance of playing IND vs PAK match stands at 99%, big update from Rohit Sharma

Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan looking 'apologetic' after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure: 'I told him on WhatsApp...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE