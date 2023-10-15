'Us thappad ki goonj...': Ranbir Kapoor recalls when he got 'the beating of a life' from his school principal

Ranbir Kapoor went down the memory lane and recalled being 'whacked' by his school principal.

Ranbir Kapoor has recently been made the brand ambassador of the stationery brand Hauser Pens, which is a originally a German brand. In a recent conversation uploaded on the Hauser Pens' YouTube channel, the Rockstar actor went down the memory lane and recalled his school days, particularly an incident when he was 'whacked' by his school principal.

Kapoor said, "I think I was a great copier so I never got caught copying but I remember this one instance that I was in the seventh grade or eighth grade where I was crawling out of my class while the class was going on and while I was crawling the principle came and stood in front of me and I got the beating of my life, like he really whacked me and I still remember like us thappad ki goonj mere kaano mein abhi bhi sunayi deti hai. I still remember that moment. (The echo of that slap still resounds in my ears)."

Also talking about how his love for football began during his teenage years, Ranbir shared, "My true calling was football. So, when I was selected for the football team, I was in the sixth grade and I remember that in our competition I scored a goal, and on the back page of The Times of India, all the interschool scorers’ names used to come. So the first time my name came in the newspaper it was because I scored a goal and I remember my mum had cut the newspaper and she still has it. I think it was one of the biggest moments I still cherish."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama Animal. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, the film releases in cinemas on December 1 and will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur.



