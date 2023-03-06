Search icon
Ranbir Kapoor reacts to his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani character Bunny being called 'toxic': 'I was playing a part...'

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the romantic comedy-drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 08:26 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani/Twitter

Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his next film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The Luv Ranjan-directed romantic comedy, which also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi, is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on the occasion of Holi on Wednesday, March 8.

During the film promotions, Ranbir talked about how his character Bunny aka Karan Thapar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was released ten years earlier, is often called 'toxic' on social media. Speaking to OTTPlay, the actor said, "I remember when Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released, and people really loved that film. But today, there is a certain conversation that he is a toxic character."

"Now I'm not doing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to spread that toxic masculinity; I was playing a part. So as an actor, I've got enough empathy for that character to play that part. But I am not that person. I am not the characters I play, so that is an understanding I have. So I get it, and it's fine. Everyone has their own reaction to how they see things", the actor stated.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the 2013 romantic comedy-drama starred Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar opposite Ranbir's character. Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin also featured as their best friends, Avinash and Aditi respectively. Kunaal Roy Kapur, Farooq Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, and Evelyn Sharma were also seen in supporting roles.

The film featured a blockbuster soundtrack from Pritam with the party track Badtameez Dil, the definite Holi anthem Balam Pichkari, the peppy travel track Ilahi, the dance number Dilliwali Girlfriend, and the emotional core of the film Kabira. The film and its album have achieved cult status over the years.

