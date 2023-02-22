Ranbir Kapoor dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ek Pal Ka Jeena at Animal wrap-up party, watch viral videos

Ranbir Kapoor videos/Instagram Fan Page

Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime thriller Animal and on Tuesday night, the actor completed a major schedule of the film in Punjab. Ranbir and the crew danced to several songs at the wrap-up party and the same videos are going viral across the internet.

Ranbir, dressed in a casual white shirt with black jeans and a round hat, is seen dancing to iconic tracks such as Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se and Hrithik Roshan's Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He is also seen grooving to his own track Dilliwali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Similar to his perfect acting skills, the superstar is seen nailing each and every beat of the tracks in the videos shared by his fan accounts. Netizens are calling him the perfect and fabulous dancer in the comments section. "I don't think he's underrated though he's pretty great and he's out there in the list of great actors. Love RK since Bachna Ae Haseeno days, him and alia both are amazing", wrote a user.

Talking about Animal, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film is slated to release in the theatres on August 11 and will clash with Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 at the box office. Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War is also slated to hit theatres four days later on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

Before Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar awaiting release on the occasion of Holi on March 8 in which he is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The Luv Ranjan-directed comedy also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi.



