Malaika Arora recalls how Shah Rukh Khan was worried she might 'fly off the train' while shooting Chaiyya Chaiyya

Chaiyya Chaiyya/File photo

Directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles, Dil Se is among the most critically acclaimed Hindi films of the 1990s. The film's soundtrack by A. R. Rahman is still popular today with memorable tunes such as the title track, Satrangi Re, Jiya Jale, Ae Ajnabi, and obviously Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Shot on the top of a moving train, Chaiyya Chaiyya is regarded among the greatest hits of Rahman and Gulzar, who wrote the lyrics. Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora are seen dancing atop a train in the music video. In a recent interview, Malaika recalled how the Pathaan actor was worried about her safety while shooting the song choreographed by Farah Khan and sung by Sapna Awasthi and Sukhwinder Singh.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, the fashion diva Malaika said, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) insisted that I should be harnessed because he was worried that I may fly off the train. But it is difficult to dance, imagine one part of you being harnessed and tied. But we did it".



In 2017 while travelling on a train to promote Raees, SRK had revealed how he was the only one who wasn't tied on the top of a train as he had to take several jumps. As per ETimes, the superstar was quoted as saying, "The dancers were all tied down that’s why it was very difficult. The train was slow, but many times, those overhead bridges use to come and there was no communication like how you have those speakers now."

He continued, "I remember Farah Khan and the rest of the crew carrying a white cloth. Every time they put it up it meant stop the song and just bend down. It was very scary. Because even when you lie down it was like you could literally feel the bridge pass over you. That song was shot guerrilla style. The train would stop and suddenly start. It was very difficult to shoot the song. It was fun but not without its difficulties."