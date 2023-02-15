'Cutest human ever': Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's viral video wishing her and daughter Raha on Valentine's Day

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor/Instagram-Twitter

It's a well-known fact that Ranbir Kapoor is a private person. However, on Valentine's Day on Tuesday, February 14, he surprised everyone by sending out an adorable message to his wife Alia Bhatt, and daughter Raha during a live event at Galgotias University in Noida.

Ranbir and music composer Pritam held the concert titled Makkaar Nights to promote their upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. From grooving to its latest song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai to singing Kesariya from Brahmastra, the superstar won the hearts of the audiences.

While interacting with the crowd, he said, "Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine’s Day – my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you." The video capturing Ranbir’s message to his "loves" has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving fans in awe of him. Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, “How sweet", while another wrote, "Ranbir is husband and father goals". On Wednesday, February 15, Alia Bhatt reacted to the viral clip as she shared the same on her Instagram Stories and called Ranbir, "Cutest husband ever" and added a red heart emoji.

"Happy Valentines Day to my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha, I love you girls " - #RanbirKapoor at Galgotias University event







For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6 three months back. The power couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, announced their pregnancy in June last year.



Meanwhile, talking about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the romantic comedy sees Shradhha Kapoor pairing up with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The Luv Ranjan-directed film, which also stars Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Anubhav Singh Bassi, is a festive release and will hit theatres worldwide on March 8 on the occasion of Holi.



