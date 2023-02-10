Search icon
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Twitter says Ranbir Kapoor's latest song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai is 'perfect for playboys'

Ranbir Kapoor oozes his swag and charm through his effortless dancing in Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, the second song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor in Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai/YouTube video screenshot

In the ongoing Valentine's week when 'love is in the air', the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have found the perfect time to release their latest song titled Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. With a deadly combination of Ranbir Kapoor’s charm and Arjit Singh’s melodious voice, the track is a groovy and energy-filled dance number.

Composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song speaks on the behalf of all the playboys. Bosco Caesar’s simple yet energetic choreography adds spice to the song and will make you tap your feet into its rhythm. The song offers unique advice to all the singles that will make them forget their Valentines’ Day blues.

Ranbir Kapoor impresses with his swag as he charms in black formals dancing his heart out. His smile and expressions work as a cherry on the cake. Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai took the internet by storm as soon as it was released. People are not only loving the quirky lyrics but even Ranbir's effortless dancing is being highly appreciated by social media users.

A Twitter user wrote, "Find me a better performer than Ranbir Kapoor", while another added, "He's such an underrated dancer in Bollywood." "Ranbir Kapoor spitting facts on behalf of every playboy. Perfect song for them", read another tweet.

Another user appreciated the song's choreography and wrote, "#PyaarHotaKayiBaarHai is an example of the product you're going to get when the choreography is light on the feet and fairly simple! #BoscoCaesar recognise that & the ease with which it is performed by #RanbirKapoor really becomes the icing on the cake. KEEP IT SIMPLE SILLY!".

Also starring Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a festive release and will hit theatres worldwide on the occasion of Holi on March 8. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan who has previously helmed romantic comedies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

READ | Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's kisses in Tere Pyaar Mein song will make you feel lovesick

