Alia Bhatt works out to Ranbir Kapoor's song Tere Pyaar Mein, fans say he is 'lucky to have such supporting wife'

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The power couple of Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with each other in April last year and were blessed with a baby girl Raha in November. The two stars, who shared the screen space for the first time in the 2022 highest-grossing Bollywood film Brahmastra, are often seen supporting each others' films.

Ranbir was spotted recreating Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi pose in front of the paparazzi last year and now, Alia has extended support to Ranbir's upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor In her latest video on Instagram, the actress was seen working out to the first song released from the Luv Ranjan film titled Tere Pyaar Mein.

The clip shows Alia sweating it out on a cross-trainer as she gave her own spin to the song's lyrics in her caption, "Filhaal hum toh sirf cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege (Right now, we are drained in the love for cardio) @shraddhakapoor #TerePyaarMein on loop dada @ipritamofficial".

Fans took to the comments section and appreciated Alia for her "cute" gesture One Instagram user wrote, "He is lucky to have a such supporting wife", while another wrote, "Alia promoting RK’s movies is everything", adding several red hearts emojis. Some netizens also couldn't help but notice the actress's workout glow.



Composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, Tere Pyaar Mein has been topping the streaming charts since its release on Wednesday, February 1. The song is also being talked about due to Ranbir and Shraddha's sizzling chemistry. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a festive release that will hit theatres worldwide on Holi on March 8.