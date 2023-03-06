Ranbir Kapoor holds Raha close as father-daughter reunite at airport, video goes viral

Viral Bhayani and Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to daughter Raha in November last year. As Alia is in Kashmir shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranbir was seen doing the father duties as he held Raha close in his arms at the Kalina private airport in Mumbai on Monday evening.

The video shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, Raha's face has not been shown. Ranbir is seen wearing a black jacket with a cap as he held their daughter close to his heart. Fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar slated to release in cinemas on Wednesday on the occasion of Holi. During the promotions in Kolkata, Ranbir revealed that he misses her daughter a lot and keeps seeing her pictures. The actor said, "I don’t want to leave home. This morning, just the 20 minutes I got with her before my flight rejuvenated me. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos. I’m a burping specialist. I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I’m at home, I’m always beside her and it’s magical."

The Brahmastra actor added that Raha’s smile ‘breaks his heart’ and has given him a new understanding of love. "She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It’s a love you cannot describe," Ranbir added.



READ | Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar advance booking crosses Rs 1 crore; Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film set for good opening