Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar advance booking crosses Rs 1 crore; Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film set for good opening

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has had a promising start at the box office with healthy advance booking returns.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the next high-profile Bollywood film releasing in 2023, opened its advance booking sales on Sunday, five days before release. And if initial trends are any indication, the film is set to open on a very promising note, probably delivering some relief to a severely stressed film industry.

Barring Pathaan, no Hindi film releasing in 2023 has done well so far. Big ticket releases like Shehzada and Selfiee have had disappointing outings. Many trade insiders have been banking on Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to buck the trend and provide some respite to the industry in what has been a difficult time. On Sunday, the advance booking for the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer began and so far, it has been a positive trend.

By Sunday night, the film had sold 30,000 tickets across India, grossing over Rs 1 crore in advance booking for all days. As per Sacnilk, the opening day advance booking gross alone is Rs 68 lakh with almost 22,000 tickets sold. The pace of sale means the film is set for a moderately high advance booking and consequently a healthy opening.

Trade analysts are predicting the film to open at Rs 15 crore based on current trends. That figure would make it the fifth-highest-opening Hindi film post-pandemic behind successes like Pathaan, Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and ahead of hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi. According to trade sources, the pre-sales indicate the film will do better than what had been expected of it.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a romantic comedy, which sees Ranbir and Shraddha paired opposite each other for the first time. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and marks the acting debuts of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. It is set to release in theatres on March 8 for Holi.

