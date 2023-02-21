Fans say Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor 'have better chemistry than Ranbir-Alia' in TJMM's new song Show Me The Thumka

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Show Me The Thumka

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor showcased their sizzling chemistry in the new song from their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Titled Show Me The Thumka, the song is a peppy and colourful dance number picturised in a scenic fort-like location amid wedding celebrations.

The song begins with a grand celebration seemingly at a large house in the middle of a lush green farm. Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a shiny blue kurta, begins grooving to the beats as we discover that pre-wedding festivities are taking place. Shraddha Kapoor, who looks gorgeous in a yellow saree, then enters the frame and the two actors begin competing as they show their best dance moves.

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh, Show Me The Thumka has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam with energetic choreography from Ganesh Acharya, which is already receiving praise from the fans. One comment read, “Such a peppy number!” Another fan said, “This is such happy good choreography.”

Many fans praised Shraddha and Ranbir’s chemistry in the song, with some saying they make for a better pair than Ranbir and Alia. “They have more chemistry than Alia and Ranbir in Brahmastra,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “One of the best song of the history of Bollywood . Shraddha-Ranbir chemistry (heart emoji).” The two actors have been promoting the mocie separately but after seeing teir chemistry, many fans are now requesting director Luv Ranjan to have them together for events.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and marks the acting debuts of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and stand-up comic Anubhav Singh Bassi. It will hit the screens on Holi, March 8.