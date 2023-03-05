Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Twitter calls Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song O Bedardeya ‘soulful’, praises Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry

New song from Ranbir Kapoor- Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar titled O Bedardeya is out, fans call it 'finest album'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Twitter calls Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song O Bedardeya ‘soulful’, praises Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry
Shraddha Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are busy promoting their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and the fans can wait to watch the fresh duo on the big screen. After releasing the party songs from the movie that garnered immense love from the audience, now the makers of the film have released a sad song that has struck a cord in the audience.

On Saturday, a new heartbreak song from the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar was released titled ‘O Bedardiya’. The song touches your heart with its intense music given by Pritam and the lyrics that create the essence of the song are penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Arjit Singh’s voice creates the whole heartbreak vibe and gets you emotional.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s expression does justice to the song as the fans can’t get enough of the duo’s acting in the song. As soon as the song was out, the fans exploded the Twitter with appreciation. From the actor to the singer, fans can’t stop gushing about the song.

One of the fans wrote, "Shraddha+Ranbir and Arijit Goosebumps lyrics #OBedardeya"

Another user wrote, "Bringing back the #ChannaMereya feels... O Bedardeya. Arijit Singh worked his magic, once again. #OBedardeya #ArijitSingh #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar"

Another tweet read, "maybe i am totally biased about #RanbirKapoor but he has the ability to make every song 10x more watchable ... uspar if its voiced by #ArijitSingh #OBedardeya"

While praising Ranbir Kapoor a d=fan said, "Acting chops of Ranbir Kapoor Pre climax mein ye gaana lagaye toh brilliant And arijit Singh is best singer ever #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #OBedardeya"

Fans can't get over the heat-touching lyrics and wrote, "Man I'm literally crying on this part The lyrics, action, emotion, voice everything is so perfect"

One of the fans praised the songs and said, "Finest Music Album of the year so far #OBedardeya is such a Soulful song by #ArijitSingh. Music by #Pritam , Love itttt"

Luv Ranjan's rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to release in theatres on March 8. The trailer of the movie looked exciting and gave the perfect entertainer vibe. The duo Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together for the very first time and their fans can't stop adoring the chemistry between the two. The advance booking of the movie has started and fans can't wait to enjoy the movie on the big screen. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Holi 2023: Make this holi celebration memorable at these must-visit places in India to enjoy 'Festival of Colours'
Karnataka Shivamogga Airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi: Design, capacity and other features
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Not Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra, this Bollywood diva has the most expensive wedding ring, price is....
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.