Twitter calls Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song O Bedardeya ‘soulful’, praises Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are busy promoting their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and the fans can wait to watch the fresh duo on the big screen. After releasing the party songs from the movie that garnered immense love from the audience, now the makers of the film have released a sad song that has struck a cord in the audience.

On Saturday, a new heartbreak song from the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar was released titled ‘O Bedardiya’. The song touches your heart with its intense music given by Pritam and the lyrics that create the essence of the song are penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Arjit Singh’s voice creates the whole heartbreak vibe and gets you emotional.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s expression does justice to the song as the fans can’t get enough of the duo’s acting in the song. As soon as the song was out, the fans exploded the Twitter with appreciation. From the actor to the singer, fans can’t stop gushing about the song.

One of the fans wrote, "Shraddha+Ranbir and Arijit Goosebumps lyrics #OBedardeya"

Another user wrote, "Bringing back the #ChannaMereya feels... O Bedardeya. Arijit Singh worked his magic, once again. #OBedardeya #ArijitSingh #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar"

Another tweet read, "maybe i am totally biased about #RanbirKapoor but he has the ability to make every song 10x more watchable ... uspar if its voiced by #ArijitSingh #OBedardeya"

While praising Ranbir Kapoor a d=fan said, "Acting chops of Ranbir Kapoor Pre climax mein ye gaana lagaye toh brilliant And arijit Singh is best singer ever #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #OBedardeya"

Fans can't get over the heat-touching lyrics and wrote, "Man I'm literally crying on this part The lyrics, action, emotion, voice everything is so perfect"

One of the fans praised the songs and said, "Finest Music Album of the year so far #OBedardeya is such a Soulful song by #ArijitSingh. Music by #Pritam , Love itttt"

Finest Music Album of the year so far #OBedardeya is such a Soulful song by #ArijitSingh. Music by #Pritam , Love itttt pic.twitter.com/SE019MOde3 — Review Bollywood ™ (@ReviewBollywoo1) March 4, 2023

Luv Ranjan's rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to release in theatres on March 8. The trailer of the movie looked exciting and gave the perfect entertainer vibe. The duo Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together for the very first time and their fans can't stop adoring the chemistry between the two. The advance booking of the movie has started and fans can't wait to enjoy the movie on the big screen.