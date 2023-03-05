Ranbir Kapoor opens up on how losing dad Rishi Kapoor affected him: 'Nothing prepares you for that'

Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has opened up on how the death of his dad Rishi Kapoor affected him as a person and as an artiste. The veteran actor passed away in April 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Ranbir has since then appeared in two films and now has another lined up for release. In a recent interview, Ranbir spoke about the demise of his father.

In an interview with PTI, Ranbir spoke about how a parent’s death affects a person and said, “The biggest thing that happens in an individual’s life is when you lose one of your parents. That really is something… Especially when you’re nearing your 40s, that’s the time when something like this usually happens… Nothing prepares you for that, but it brings the family closer. It makes you understand life.”

Since Rishi’s death, Ranbir has tied the knot with fellow acto Alia Bhatt and become father to a girl, Raha. Needless to say, the past three years have been a mixed bag for the actor on the personal front. “Lot of good things and bad things come out of it… I have been blessed with a baby girl. I’ve been blessed to have married Alia last year. There have been ups and downs… But that’s life, right?” he added.

When asked about how losing a loved one affects you as an artiste, Ranbir said, “It does affect you as an artiste, but I guess one can’t tell it right away. Maybe after a couple of years… When my father was suffering from cancer and was going through his treatment, I was working on Brahmastra and Shamshera at that time.When I see Brahmastra now, there are amazing memories, but there are certain scenes I see and I get reminded of moments… like ‘Oh! At this time, he was having chemotherapy or he was on a ventilator…’ But how it helps you, I won’t really realise it for a couple of years.”

Ranbir will be seen next in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which pairs him opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The Luv Ranjan romantic comedy is set to release in theatres on March 10.