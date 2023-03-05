'Alia kyun mana karegi...': Ranbir Kapoor on promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar without Shraddha Kapoor

The movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is all set to debut on the big screen on March 8. The actors are rarely seen together at press events since they have been too busy promoting their films on their own.

During a recent media appearance, a question regarding Ranbir's decision to not promote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with his co-star Shraddha was posed. The actor responded with a sarcastic response and requested the journalist not to "spread rumours" about him.

Ranbir had previously stated that the producers wanted the new on-screen couple to be seen first by audience members in the theatres, which is why he and Shraddha Kapoor made special characters during Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar promos.

Actor explained that Alia never said such a thing when it was asked at a recent incident if Alia had anything to do with Ranbir and Shraddha never being spotted alongside one another in promotions. When asked about Alia Bhatt's role in the promotion of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, he was seen laughing in a video during online interaction.

He stated, "Why will she try to stop me? You are trying to stir up controversy by disseminating false information about Alia, who has not made any such statement. Right now, there is no scandal in my life (Wo kyun mana karegi? Aap aise hi afwah uda rahe hai. Aisa kisi ne nahi bola hai, aap controversy create kar rahe ho. Aaj kal mere life mein koi controversy nahi hai)"

In a recent conversation, Ranbir expressed excitement about seeing his wife, the actress Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha again after they returned from Kashmir. Together with director Karan Johar and her co-star Ranveer Singh, Alia is filming there for her next thriller Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

