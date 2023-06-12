Rakul Preet Singh mesmerises in pink Cinderella dress, video goes viral

File Photo

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, on Monday, looked mesmerising when she appeared in a gorgeous pink Cinderella dress at an event. She was seen turning heads with her beauty and smile, and the video of the actress is now going viral on social media.

Sharing the clip, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote, "We just can't take our eyes off how amazing she looks!! Cinderella of Bollywood!! Rakul Preet Singh in a pink gown today."

The actress recently graced an episode of the podcast The Habit Coach with Ashdin Doctor by IVM Podcasts where she spoke of her Plan B. She said: “When I moved to Bombay. I was 20 and that’s it. I’m a Maths graduate, so I had told myself I will give it (acting) a try for 2 years and if it doesn’t work out, I’ll get back to my studies. That’s the reason I completed my graduation. The first film happened when I was in college.”



She further mentioned: “But, I fell short of attendance and then I was like no, let me finish my college. So yeah I gave myself 2 years, luckily things worked out. But Plan B was that I would do an MBA in Fashion but, luckily I didn’t have to do that, it worked out.”

She also shared that discipline helped her shape her career to a large extent. The actress comes from an army family as her father is an Army officer. Hence, discipline is naturally ingrained in her conduct.

She further mentioned: “Whatever I have done in my life from being a complete outsider, not knowing a soul in the industry is due to my discipline. When I started out. I didn’t know how I would crack it, or what the way was going to be. I just figured the route on the way, but I was disciplined.”

“I knew that this is the amount of work I have to put in. When I was not working, I was auditioning. I had a timetable even then. I always believe if you put in those many hours, the universe will make it happen for you. Because you are giving that intention that it is happening,” she added. (With inputs from IANS)

Turning our attention to her upcoming projects, Rakul Preet Singh's fans are eagerly waiting for her next film titled “I Love You.” The movie, featuring Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi in primary roles, has already teased audiences with an initial glimpse. The trailer, released recently, reveals that the film will be available for streaming from June 16.

Directed by Nikhil Mahajan and produced by Gaurav Bose in association with Jyoti Deshpande and Sunir Kheterpal, "I Love You" tells the story of Satya Prabhakar (played by Rakul Preet Singh), an independent working woman from Mumbai. The plot takes an intriguing turn as she and the love of her life decide to take their relationship to the next level, leading them on a journey filled with twists, turns, and an element of revenge.

In addition to this, Rakul Preet Singh will also be a part of Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated sequel, “Indian 2.” Her line-up further includes an untitled laughter ride alongside Arjun Kapoor.