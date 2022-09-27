Rahul Dev opens up on nepotism, says 'Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar are all...'

File Photo

Bollywood and television actor Rahul Dev, who also appeared in Bigg Boss season 10, opened up on nepotism in his recent interview. The actor said Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, and many others were outsiders so it is not fair to generalise and say that only ‘film families’ get success in Bollywood.

While speaking to Etimes, Rahul Dev said that there are many advantages for ‘film families’ but stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan who are Bollywood's most popular actors were once outsiders. While speaking to Etimes, “Being from the industry has its advantages, but if you sincerely look around, the largest success stories are that of the outsiders, be it Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha from the earlier lot and the three legendary Khans (Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman Khan) or Akshay Kumar are all outsiders. They have the most successful stories. So, I can't generalise anything.”

While speaking about his stint in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam films, he said, “I must say that the South directors could recognise that I have a certain character, which can be utilised in their stories and films which made my journey a successful and memorable one there. Now I observe that the directors here also are looking for something different, creating believable characters which give me great encouragement. During my stint in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam movies, people initially thought it might be difficult for me to look native enough. However, acceptance came and it made me a household name.”

Earlier, Rahul revealed that he was forced to participate in Bigg Boss 10 because of his financial conditions. Despite working for so many years, there was a lack of opportunities.

While speaking to Connect FM Canada, he stated, “I started fitness brand, but it did not work out for me. It was my second venture; I went out to do six. After my son went to England to study, I decided now I can go back to Mumbai and work on (my) acting career. Aur phir aap sochiye, itna kaam karne ke baad bhi Bigg Boss (Despite having done so much work, I had to do Bigg Boss). I was a participant in Bigg Boss 10 because there was just no work for me. I won’t blame anyone for it, because in our line, markets change pretty fast. And four-and-a-half years is a long time.”