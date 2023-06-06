Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall to marry hotelier beau Ashesh Sajnani in Mumbai on this date: Report

Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani/Instagram

Sonnalli Seygall is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 7, as per the latest reports. The actress has been dating the hotelier for the past five years and finally, the couple have decided to exchange their vows in an intimate ceremony tomorrow.

A source close to the actress, who made her debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "It is going to be an intimate afternoon affair with only her close friends by her side. She doesn’t wish to address the media about the wedding or her relationship. She wanted to keep this a surprise."

The report also stated that Sonnalli's pre-wedding festivities have also started with the Mehendi ceremony taking place on Monday, June 5. The couple's family members and friends from the industry attended the function. Sonnalli enjoyed her bachelorette in early May, as per the report.

Sonnalli and Ashesh haven't confirmed their relationship yet. Ashesh's Instagram bio reads, "Entrepreneur | Hotelier | Restauranteur | Truck Daddy | Classic Cars | 4x4 | Swiss Sindhi". He owns Opa Hospitality, under which he operates a few cafes and restaurants in Mumbai such as Via Bombay, Le Cafe, and Bombay Food Truck.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonnalli also starred in the romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, the sequel to her debut film, in 2015. She also made a cameo appearance in Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as Kartik Aaryan's girlfriend. The actress, who was last seen in Jai Mummy Di in 2020, sets the internet on fire as she keeps treating her fans and followers with her hot and bold photos on her Instagram account.



