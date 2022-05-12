Throwback Thursday: Old photo of Kartik Aaryan from his audition for debut film will melt your heart

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

As Kartik Aaryan gears up for the release of his next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror-comedy co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, we take you back to his early days of acting by sharing this adorable throwback photo from the audition of his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama that released in 2011.

The actor had shared this picture on his Instagram profile in January 2019 with the caption, "When the hair wasn’t up. The Photo that got me my Debut Film’s Audition (red heart emoji) #MainePyarKiya look (tears of joy emoji) to #Pyaarkapunchnama". The monochromatic picture has received more than a million likes as of now. For the unversed, Maine Pyar Kiya was the blockbuster romantic film starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree and directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

Kartik Aaryan has been one of the most approachable stars since the time he entered the Hindi film industry in 2011. The actor's humble and generous attitude towards his fans, especially the female ones, often makes headlines. His fans share their love and praise for him and his response to them has always been commendable.



From his hilarious monologue in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series to his strong, leading performances in films like Dhamaka and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik has always charmed his audience with his looks and style. His latest ZigZag step from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track on the Hare Ram Hare Krishna refrain is already making waves on the internet.

After the upcoming horror comedy slated to release on May 20, Kartik will be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller Freddy opposite Alaya F, Rohit Dhawan's Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta's directorial Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.