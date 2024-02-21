Twitter
Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra to marry long-time beau on this date, wedding details revealed

Actress Meera Chopra will tie the knot with her longtime beau in Jaipur and the wedding festivities will happen on March 11, 12, 2024.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 02:46 PM IST

Actress Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Meera Chopra, who is known for her performances in Section 375, along with her recent film in Safed, is gearing up to embark on a new chapter in her life. The actress is all set to tie the knot next month, on March 11, 12 in the royal City of Jaipur. While the identity of her soon-to-be spouse is yet to be revealed, the excitement for the wedding is palpable as the preparations have begun. 

While the details of the wedding are being kept under wraps, the preparations have begun in full swing as per the details from the sources. With this Meera Chopra will soon be joining the Bollywood married couple clan, while we are still awaiting the wedding venue, designer and festivity details, we can't wait to see this next Bollywood wedding and what it has in store. The buzz surrounding Meera Chopra's marriage has already sparked curiosity among fans and the Industry alike.

Meera Chopra on Priyanka Chopra's success 

In March 2023, Kangana had blamed Karan Johar for ‘bullying’ Priyanka and forcing her to leave India. In her X (Twitter), she wrote, “People ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her. Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India,” Kangana had written

Meera shared Kangana Ranaut’s tweet praising Priyanka and added, “No matter how big or successful an outsider becomes, but in the end they will still be an outsider. Cutting them, smothering them will never stop, if you don’t follow the rule book. But what @priyankachopra achieved is a tight slap on their faces!!”

MOST WATCHED

