Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra to marry long-time beau on this date, wedding details revealed

Actress Meera Chopra will tie the knot with her longtime beau in Jaipur and the wedding festivities will happen on March 11, 12, 2024.

Actress Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Meera Chopra, who is known for her performances in Section 375, along with her recent film in Safed, is gearing up to embark on a new chapter in her life. The actress is all set to tie the knot next month, on March 11, 12 in the royal City of Jaipur. While the identity of her soon-to-be spouse is yet to be revealed, the excitement for the wedding is palpable as the preparations have begun.

While the details of the wedding are being kept under wraps, the preparations have begun in full swing as per the details from the sources. With this Meera Chopra will soon be joining the Bollywood married couple clan, while we are still awaiting the wedding venue, designer and festivity details, we can't wait to see this next Bollywood wedding and what it has in store. The buzz surrounding Meera Chopra's marriage has already sparked curiosity among fans and the Industry alike.

