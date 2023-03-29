Search icon
Meera Chopra says cousin Priyanka Chopra's success is 'tight slap' on faces of those who tried to bully her

Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actress Meera Chopra has said that outsiders are always silenced in Bollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke at length about why she left India and Bollywood for the US and revealed that she was being ‘cornered’ and not being cast. Her statement has since been met with support from many within the film industry, including the likes of Kangana Ranaut praising her. Now, Priyanka’s cousin and fellow actress Meera Chopra has also stood in her support.

On Tuesday, Meera shared Kangana Ranaut’s tweet praising Priyanka and added, “No matter how big or successful an outsider becomes, but in the end they will still be an outsider. Cutting them, smothering them will never stop, if you don’t follow the rule book. But what @priyankachopra achieved is a tight slap on their faces!!”

In her tweet, Kangana had blamed Karan Johar for ‘bullying’ Priyanka and forcing her to leave India. “People ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her. Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India,” Kangana had written.

Earlier this week, appearing on Dax Shephard’s podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka had spoken about why she moved to the US leaving behind a successful career in Bollywood. “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” she had said.

Priyanka will be next seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, a sci-fi web series that also stars Richard Madden. It will be releasing on Prime Video on April 28. She will also be seen in rom com Love Again, which will be releasing later this year.

