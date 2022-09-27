Ponniyin Selvan I star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reacts to North vs South debate, says 'it's amazing...'

Credit: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

Bollywood is suffering at the box office these days, Hindi films including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan failed to impress netizens. These films were even boycotted by a large number of people for various reasons.

Meanwhile, South films including RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Yash’s KGF, and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa broke many box office records and were being praised by the people. However, ever since Bollywood films like Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan have been boycotted, there has been an ongoing South vs North Debate.

Recently, popular actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan I helmed by Mani Ratnam opened up about the North vs South debate. At a promotional event in Delhi, the actress said, “It's an amazing time right now, where we need to break away from the typical way of looking at artists and cinema. I think it’s a great time right now, where all these barriers have gone down. People know our cinema nationally. They are wanting to see the cinema from every part.”

On Monday, Aishwarya visited the national capital along with the team of PS. At the event, Aishwarya became overwhelmed and expressed gratitude to the director Mani Ratnam. She shared, "This movie is a labor of love and beginning with our guru Mani sir. With complete gratitude to you sir that we are part of your dream project, that we are going to be part of this narrative on solitude.”

The 48-year-old actor added, "It's such an exciting, enticing, interesting narrative. That's why one can see why filmmakers like Mani sir would want to bring this on solitude as his dream project and how fortunate we are that we got to be part of his dream film. Because it’s said in Mani Ratnam's style on solitude."