CBFC cuts Russia, RAW references, parts of Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan; Twitter finds edits 'laughable'

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan has been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) a little over two weeks ahead of its release. The body has suggested a number of cuts and edits in the film and the list of these suggested changes has been leaked online. Twitter users have reacted to the changes, with many saying they are ‘laughable’.

The list of changes, which has been shared on Twitter by various accounts, includes 12 suggestions from the CBFC. This includes replacing the word RAW (Reseacrh and Analysis Wing) with ‘humare (our)’ twice, and replacing PM and PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) with President and Minister a total of 13 times. In addition, references to Russia and its intelligence agency KGB have also been replaced with more generic or fictitious terms. CBFC has also replaced the name of gallantary award Ashok Chakra with Veer Puraskar, a fictitious award.

The most notable change is in the controversial song Besharam Rang. The song had irked a section of viewers when it was released in December with many accusing it of being vulgar and others finding communal overtones in the costumes. As per CBFC’s suggestions, a ‘close-up shot of buttocks’ and a side pose with ‘partial nudity’ have been replaced. In addition, the dodument mentions that ‘visuals of sensuous dance movements are suitably curtailed’.

After the list was shared online, many users reacted to the changes. “Some of these are laughable,” wrote one user. Another tweeted, “I don’t understand the need to change PM to President or not say Russia. It’s a work of fiction.” Many others said CBFC was being ‘too strict’. Shah Rukh Khan fans shared the list too, emphasizing that there were no ‘major changes’ in the film.

Pathaan, directed by Sidddharth Anand, is a spy thriller. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in a lead role after over four years, and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is set to be released on January 25.