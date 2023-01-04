Search icon
Pakistani man grooves to SRK and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang from Pathaan, video goes viral

Now, a video of a Pakistani man enthusiastically dancing to the Pathaan's popular song Besharam Rang has gone viral.

New Delhi: The songs from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Pathaan' have received a significant amount of publicity since their release. Fans of the two actors, unaffected by the controversies, are enjoying the songs immensely. Both songs, 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan,' have generated a lot of buzz on social media, and the internet is littered with clips of people making viral Instagram reels based on them.  Now, a video of a Pakistani man enthusiastically dancing to the Pathaan's popular song Besharam Rang has gone viral, entertaining social media users. The video is hared on Twitter by journalist Naila Inayat. Watch the clip here:


In the now viral video, the man can be seen showing off her awesome dance moves, which have captured the attention of social media. His steps were flawless, and he also nailed the hook steps completely.  “Besharam rang, Multan chapter,”  journalist Naila Inayat captioned the clip on Twitter. 

On Twitter, this video has received 46,000 views, hundreds of likes, and numerous comments. Netizens were awestruck by man's performance and took to the comments section to express their feelings.

"Mazza aagya bhaijan," one user said. "You are very talented man," a second person said. "Your dance is so impressive," a third person wrote. 

About Pathaan

For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham appear together in Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie will be released on January 25th.

