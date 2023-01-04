Pathaan: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone actioner to be out on THIS date

Pathaan

Pathaan: The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer actioner is all set to dazzle the audience. Pathaan is Khan's comeback film after a gap of four years. The teaser and songs are already a rage on social media.

The first theatrical trailer will release and is set to be unveiled on social media on Jan 10th! A trade source reveals, “Mark the date. Pathaan’s trailer is being released on Jan 10! The visually stunning trailer is a feast for big-scale action entertainer lovers. It has stunning action set pieces that will wow you when you see the trailer. Pathaan is a true blue theatrical event film and the trailer will justify that status."

The source further adds that YRF has always wanted to launch the trailer two weeks before the film’s release. They wanted to build intrigue around the film and create more anticipation and hysteria for the trailer.

On Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, the first major asset of the film was released, and the teaser of Pathaan made the correct noise among filmgoers. Later, the makers unveiled the song Besharam Rang, and it went on to grabbed eyeballs, and attract controversies as well. The second song from the film, Jhoome Jo Pathaan became popular among SRKians, and fans have accepted these assets wholeheartedly.

Pathaan is an ambitious project and it is also a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe that has two deadly agents, Tiger (Salman Khan from Tiger 3) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from War). Pathaan will be Shah Rukh Khan's major release after 2018's Zero. Aanand L Rai's directorial went on to disappoint fans, and Khan took a sabbatical from films. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.