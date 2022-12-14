BoycottPathaan trends as netizens are irked with SRK-Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang, users say 'shame on you'

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone- Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback vehicle Pathaan is among the much-awaited flick of 2023. Filmgoers are anticipating the release of Siddharth Anand's directorial. The poster and the teaser met with highly positive reactions, but the first song of the film, Besharam Rang has divided the internet.

On one side, we have users who are going all praise for Deepika Padukone and SRK's crackling chemistry. There are users who are finding Deepika 'too hot to handle.' However, there is another section of the audience who is miffed, agitated, and furious over the song. Besharam Rang has brought the infamous boycott gang back on social media, and #BoycottPathaan has become one of the trends on Twitter.

An angry user wrote, "Women, go and wear whatever you feel like. Men have no business to Tell you what to wear. But why this desperation to sell a movie. Why? #BoycottPathaan." Another user wrote, "Those are the risks one takes when they choose to earn a living off of the #TheVaginaMonologues. This isn’t art, this isn’t culture and if I want to watch corn, I’m certainly not going to start paying for it. #Cheepika #BoycottPathaan #SRKLooksLikeARaisin."

Check out the reactions

Some of them Twitter users said that Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's song has been inspired by Hrithik Roshan-Vaani Kapoor’s Ghungroo, while others said that it has been copied from Race 2 visuals. Meanwhile, a segment of people said that the sounds of Beshram Rang is the same as Jain’s song Makeba. They even shared the videos on Twitter as proof.

Even director Vivek Agnihotri has now compared Bollywood songs and Instagram Reels. His tweet managed to gain attention. He tweeted, “First Insta reels used to look like bad copies of Bollywood songs. Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Insta reels.” Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.