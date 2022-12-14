Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

#BoycottPathaan trends as netizens are irked with SRK-Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang, users say 'shame on you'

SRK and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang has brought back the boycott gang, and they are running a negative trend against Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 09:18 AM IST

#BoycottPathaan trends as netizens are irked with SRK-Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang, users say 'shame on you'
Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone- Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback vehicle Pathaan is among the much-awaited flick of 2023. Filmgoers are anticipating the release of Siddharth Anand's directorial. The poster and the teaser met with highly positive reactions, but the first song of the film, Besharam Rang has divided the internet. 

On one side, we have users who are going all praise for Deepika Padukone and SRK's crackling chemistry. There are users who are finding Deepika 'too hot to handle.' However, there is another section of the audience who is miffed, agitated, and furious over the song. Besharam Rang has brought the infamous boycott gang back on social media, and #BoycottPathaan has become one of the trends on Twitter. 

An angry user wrote, "Women, go and wear whatever you feel like. Men have no business to Tell you what to wear. But why this desperation to sell a movie. Why? #BoycottPathaan." Another user wrote, "Those are the risks one takes when they choose to earn a living off of the #TheVaginaMonologues. This isn’t art, this isn’t culture and if I want to watch corn, I’m certainly not going to start paying for it. #Cheepika #BoycottPathaan #SRKLooksLikeARaisin."

Check out the reactions

Some of them Twitter users said that Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's song has been inspired by Hrithik Roshan-Vaani Kapoor’s Ghungroo, while others said that it has been copied from Race 2 visuals. Meanwhile, a segment of people said that the sounds of Beshram Rang is the same as Jain’s song Makeba. They even shared the videos on Twitter as proof.

Even director Vivek Agnihotri has now compared Bollywood songs and Instagram Reels. His tweet managed to gain attention. He tweeted, “First Insta reels used to look like bad copies of Bollywood songs. Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Insta reels.” Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Take a look at Pathaan star’s exotic car collection
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.