Shah Rukh Khan shoots back at troll calling Pathaan disaster, asking him to retire: 'Beta, badon se aise baat...'

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is releasing on January 25

On Wednesday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan delighted his fans by holding an impromptu ask me anything (AMA) session on Twitter. The actor, who is awaiting the release of his film Pathaan this month, fielded a variety of questions from fans on his life, career, and of course, the upcoming release. He even responded to a few naysayers and trolls who slipped in the odd insult in between.

Shah Rukh posted a tweet about him completing 13 years on Twitter. “Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan,” he wrote. Responding to it, a Twitter user wrote back, “Pathan disaster already Retirement lelo (take retirement).” Far from ignoring it, Shah Rukh shared the tweet and wrote back, “Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! (kid, don’t talk to your elders like this).”

Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! https://t.co/G5xPYBdUCK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

The response was appreciated by the fans of the actor, who felt it was the perfect way to deal with this. “Very good SRK. Don’t ignore them but give it back,” wrote one fan. Another tweeted, “Earlier fans used to thrash these trolls. Ab to Shah Rukh sir bhi (Now even Shah Rukh sir).”

Shah Rukh also responded to questions about Pathaan, his life, and even his favourite English song (Stand By Me, for anyone wondering). He even sent wishes for injured cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is hospitalized after a car crash.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is releasing on January 25. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is Shah Rukh’s first film as a lead actor in over four years. The film’s much-awaited trailer is set to be released on January 10.