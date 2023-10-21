Headlines

Parva: Vivek Agnihotri to announce his next film inspired by Mahabharata

It is going to be a big day for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri today, as he will be announcing his next project Parva in Bangalore.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

After films like The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, now director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is going to break a big announcement of his next big project, titled Parva. The film will be based on a Book named Parva, written by S. L. Bhyrappa.

It will be 3 parts big franchise. The director will be announcing the film in Bangalore in the presence of his team today. It's going to be a big day for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri today, as he will be announcing his next project 'Parva' in Bangalore. Along with him, producer and actress Pallavi Joshi, co-writer, Prakash Belawadi, and author of the novel Parva, S. L. Bhyrappa will be present at the event. 

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's Parva will be based on a book named Parva that is written by S. L. Bhyrappa in the Kannada language. It is a retelling of the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata that is narrated through the personal reflections of the principal characters. The novel is widely praised and acclaimed as a modern classic.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated director Vivek Agnihotri for his latest directorial The Vaccine War, and lauded his attempt to acknowledge scientists' remarkable achievement. PM Narendra Modi has praised the film, commending its portrayal of the relentless efforts of our country's scientists in the battle against COVID-19.

In a video shared by ANI, the PM was addressing a rally and he praised the makers of The Vaccine War for their efforts in emphasizing the vital role of scientists and science in addressing the challenges posed by the pandemic. PM said, "Maine suna hai ek film aayi hai The Vaccine War, Bharat mein Covid se ladai ladne ke liye hamare desh ke vaigyanikon ne jo raat-din mehanat ki, apne lab mein ek rishi ki tarah sadhana ki.. us film mein inn sabhi baaton ko darshaya gaya hai. Main yeh film banane valon ko badhaai deta hoon ki unhonne yeh film banakar vaigyaanikon aur vigyaan ko mahatav diya." 

