Parineeti Chopra's ‘dinner date’ with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha sparks dating rumours, see pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra was out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday night on a dinner outing when she was clicked by paparazzi. But what surprised many was the person with her. The actress was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. The two being clicked together sparked speculation if they are dating or if it was just a casual meetup between friends.

For their dinner date, Parineeti and Raghav were twinning in white shirts, which Parineeti paired with pattern trousers. The two stopped and posed for the paparazzi and fans outside the restaurant where they were spotted on Wednesday night. Pictures of the two were shared by paparazzi as well as several fan clubs on social media on Thursday morning. Many fan clubs shared the pictures with captions of bemusement as the two have never been seen in public together.

But fans were convinced that the picture means the two are indeed dating. “Kya AAP bhi wahi soch rahe ho Jo mai soch raha hu (Are you also thinking what I am thinking),” wrote a fan cheekily referring to Raghav’s political affiliations. “They are dating? Since when,” read another comment.

However, some commented that just being spotted together does not imply that the two are dating. “This is an odd pair. I don’t think they are dating,” wrote one. Another added, “They don’t give me the dating vibes. The chemistry is platonic.” For now, neither Raghav nor Parineeti have commented on them being spotted together so the speculations and fan theories are all there is.

Raghav Chadha, 34, has been part of the Aam Aadmi Party since its inception in 2012. He was the youngest spokesperson of a national party in the initial days before being appointed as the treasurer of the party in 2015. In 2020, he won the Delhi Assembly election from Rajinder Nagar. Last year, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha, becoming the youngest MP in the country.

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai and Code Name Tiranga last year. She is currently busy filming Netflix film Chamkila and also has Capsule Gill in the pipeline.