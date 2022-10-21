Search icon
Uunchai star Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on rejecting Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal for Imtiaz Ali's film

Parineeti Chopra was supposed to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, but she opted out of the film for Imtiaz Ali's biopic on Amar Singh Chamkila.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra/File photo

After making his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced his next film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the leading roles. However, before the movie could start its shoot, the Saina actress opted to move out of the project for Imtiaz Ali's next film.

After Parineeti, the makers roped in South sensation Rashmika Mandanna for the crime drama. Now, in a recent interview, Parineeti broke her silence on her decision and told IndiaToday.in, "These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you".

Talking about her recent collaborations with filmmakers Dibakar Banerjee for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ribhu Dasgupta for The Girl On The Train and Code Name Tiranga, the actress elaborated her answer and added, "Today when I sit down with a producer and director, it is very different from what it used to be in my lowest time. Honestly, it is all thanks to Dibakar and Ribhu who gave me roles when people did not think I could. I hold on to that. Later is the bigger dream of collections and success."

Talking about Imtiaz's film, though it is not officially announced yet, it is reportedly the biopic of famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila who was assassinated along with his wife at the age of 27 in 1988. Diljit Dosanjh will play the musician's role and AR Rahman is attached to the movie as a music director.

READ | Parineeti Chopra dazzles in multi-coloured bodycon dress, netizens call her 'lovely pari'

Meanwhile, Parineeti will be seen next in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. The emotional drama revolves around Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani fulfilling their friend Danny Denzongpa's last wish to summit Mt. Everest and Chopra plays their instructor in the film set to release in theatres on November 11.

