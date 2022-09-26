Search icon
Code Name Tiranga: Parineeti Chopra opens up on her fresh pairing with Harrdy Sandhu in spy thriller

"I hope they love what we have done on screen and how we look together", Parineeti Chopra said about sharing screen space with Harrdy Sandhu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Code Name: Tiranga poster/Parineeti Chopra Instagram

The National Award-winning actress Parineeti Chopra will be seen opposite actor-singer Harrdy Sandhu for the first time in their upcoming spy thriller Code Name: Tiranga. The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress recently opened up on their fresh pairing and even shared what connected the two actors instantly on the sets.

The actress, who made her acting debut in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011, says music and food broke the ice between her and Sandhu, who made his Bollywood debut last year portraying the former Indian cricketer Madan Lal in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, when they first met. 

Parineeti says, "Harrdy and I connected the very second we met each other, it was as if we had known each other for years. Given that we are both Punjabis we would speak in our mother tongue on set all the time and no points for guessing what the 2 things we connected most on are -  music and food."

Talking about her experience of working with Harrdy, the actress adds, "He is a very giving actor. I guess the audience can see the camaraderie that we share and hence they are calling our pairing fresh and they are looking forward to seeing our chemistry on screen. I hope they love what we have done on screen and how we look together.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Code Name Tiranga is set to release in cinemas on October 14. Apart from the two main leads, the espionage action thriller also features Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

The film will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's medical campus comedy-drama Doctor G and Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer comedy Double XL at the box office. Anubhuti Kashyap has directed the former film, whereas the latter has been helmed by Satramm Ramani.

